I’m With Her: Joelle Nealy of Poesie Perfume

The roots of Poesie Perfume go back to admiring the makeup table of a proper Southern lady and an auspicious gift of a perfume-making kit some years later. In the last four years, Joelle Nealy has made a name for herself out of her Greensboro home and in the world of indie perfume, including a feature in the CaFleureBon’s distinguished “Profiles in American Perfumery” last fall. As a professional perfumer, Nealy develops unique and diverse fragrances for both women and men.

Nealy values the creative returns of her business as her greatest successes.

“Any time I can make a fragrance that’s what I set out to make it, that’s a success,” she says. “If I do that and then people love it, that’s a huge success.”

Though, for all of her successes, she still encounters the challenges of a young, small business. “The truth is that most of my time is not spent making perfume,” she explains. “There’s a lot of other stuff that goes into running a business, and there’s sort of a range of how much I like each of the other pieces.” There are also multiple self-checks along the way, like knowing your own limits and balancing your time.

The world has more astronauts than perfumers, and the industry tends to maintain a small, secretive circle. Nealy credits advancements in technology and the inevitable spread of knowledge as keys to the development of our current “makers renaissance” and, specifically, a new accessibility into the perfume world. However, the ability to purchase oils and aroma chemicals is only to obtain the tools of the trade.

This business requires a great sense of smell (in technical terms, an individual with this skill is called a “nose”) and a powerful imagination to translate abstract ideas into a scent. Nealy blends every component of each fragrance by hand. Some notes may be a small handful of ingredients, while others may have dozens. It’s in her nature to create without shortcuts, and that emphasis on quality shows.

Her imaginative fragrances are inspired by history, powerful women, art and literature. Noteworthy releases include the recent “Jane Eyre” and Norse mythology collections, as well as the popular “Miss Behave” collection.

Nealy has extensive experience in retail and was knowledgeable of the market before starting Poesie. “I was an indie shopper before I was an indie maker,” she says. “And I think that’s important because you have to know your market.” She used her consumer knowledge and strong intuition to form an admittedly loose business plan to do something she loved.

“I knew what I wanted to do, and I had a clear vision for it,” she says, but there really wasn’t a blueprint. Her plan was to “jump and the net will appear.” She now has an overflowing catalog of fragrances and expanded her product offering to include bath and body products. Throughout 2018, she will look to scale for growth in order to ensure that she can maintain her promises to Poesie’s valued customers and increase production capacity.

“I did grow a lot in the last year, and I want to keep growing, but I know that I have to increase my production capacity to do that.”

You can explore the Poesie Perfume fragrance catalog here and follow her on Instagram and Facebook.