I’m with her: Business is a woman’s world

AMPLIFIER’s Megan Westbrook recently sat down with several female entrepreneurs to talk about their business experiences here in the Triad. Brittany McGee of The Humble Bee Shoppe, Joelle Nealy of Poesie Perfume, and Amanda Waterhouse and Christina Caltagirone of Tea Hugger all have different paths to their current positions—but we learned that they have many common threads.

These smart women and their three companies have a number of valuable characteristics in common. They have all shown the ability to grow and be flexible based on their market experience and customer feedback. Additionally, all demonstrate a dedication to integrity through conscious sourcing of materials and ingredients, which directly translate to the value they place on their customers.

The shared experiences of these women as entrepreneurs illustrate the strong foundation this area has to offer future business owners.



Value of the Triad business community

Each owner has had positive experiences rooting their businesses in the Triad. For these small businesses, the relatively low cost of living in this area has been instrumental to their success and the future potential for sustainability. However, that’s not the only noteworthy characteristic. “The value isn’t only on money and working all the time,” Nealy points out. “And there’s more of a sense of community.”

She continues: “There’s not a sense of the kind of drive and competition that could possibly make you crazy,” as in bigger cities.



Photo by Chelsea Clayton.

McGee notes that “even though it’s [relatively] small, there are still a lot of people here, and we have such an amazing community that supports one another.” The Humble Bee Shoppe opened at a time that many consider the worst time to start a business in Winston-Salem, because so many people are gone during the summer. But McGee respectively disagrees, when it comes to her new space in the local scene.

“The local community has been so great and embracing,” she says.

Waterhouse and Caltagirone also agree that there’s definitely a sense of camaraderie among the small businesses within the local communities.



Getting advice

Unsurprisingly, this encouraging community is open to helping new business owners learn and get off the ground. In the experiences of all three businesses, there’s definitely a sense of everyone wanting all the boats to rise.“It doesn’t have to be cutthroat,” Caltagirone says. “Everyone can be successful.”



Photo by Daniel White.

McGee appreciates the competition of having several new bakeries pop up over the last couple of years. “It keeps you on your toes, but it also helps you to develop confidence in yourself and your abilities,” she says.

There are many local business veterans who are quick to offer advice. Though Nealy is one of a small number of perfumers in the Triad, she explains: “You may not always find someone who’s done exactly what you’re going to do, but you can find people who have skill sets and can inform you about what you’re doing. People are extremely generous with their time, and it’s interesting, because I think sometimes they get something out of it, too.”

The names of people who these entrepreneurs credit with offering direct advice or inspiring them from a distance is something of a who’s who of Triad businesses, including Alex Amoroso (Cheesecakes by Alex), Robin Davis (Maxie B’s), Sarah Chapman (Vida Pour Tea) and Lawren Desai (a/perture cinema).

There are also formal business organizations that can be very helpful for young startups, including Triad Local First, Mary’s Mavens, Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and Winston-Salem Ambassadors. Additionally, the Triad communities are still small enough that word of mouth and local publications tend to be some of the best advertising.



A little help from my friends

In addition to help from local business professionals, it’s good to have help from friends and family.

“One thing I’ve learned is that it’s helpful to have a team of people, even if it’s just a couple of friends, who know enough about your business that you can bounce your ideas off of them,” says Nealy, who maintains a workgroup of friends on a mobile app.

The members of the workgroup help with everything from website traffic analytics to copyediting, and occasionally setup and sales assistance at local events. Waterhouse and Caltagirone describe early days of inviting friends over for Sunday sessions of packaging and labelling products and preparing them for shipment.

“We had a lot of help from other people,” Caltagirone recalls. “And it’s good to have a group of people who will help you do things and support what you’re doing.”

McGee echoes the importance of having “a really good support system,” saying that she “could not have done any of this without friends and family.” Even when her friends could only put in a handful of hours to help at the bakery, those hours were huge to reduce the workload on her shoulders.



Giving advice

Each entrepreneur entered into their business with varying degrees of planning, and in this way, they couldn’t be more different.

McGee moved quickly, knowing that she had to take the first big step on her own. Nealy had a vision combined with good instincts, but nothing on a drawing board. Caltagirone and Waterhouse are open about their aversion to risk and planned for nearly two years. However, each woman had two fundamental pieces in place and would advise others to do the same.

The first of these is to be sure the business product is a work of love. And the practical flipside of that coin is to make sure it’s financially feasible. McGee adds some realism to her normal, bright optimism and advises aspiring entrepreneurs to “make sure you’re doing something you love, but from a business standpoint, that you also understand its profitability.”

Though she is the most inclined of the group to take chances, Nealy agrees. “I had an idea of what I would need to make to support myself,” she says. “So you have to be aware of where you are financially, and what kind of risk you can take.”

Waterhouse points out that risk is essential, and while they generally do not follow this piece of advice, business owners do have to take some chances in order to advance.



Business is a man’s world

All four women are strong and independent, and they have thoughtful opinions on the advancements in gender equality. Nealy’s industry tends to be very women centric, and she admits that she has not personally experienced much in the way of discrimination.

“But the few times that I’ve come up against it, I don’t have to put up with that,” she says. “That’s the beauty of having your own business—you don’t have to accept it.”

The current escalation of women empowerment has actually helped her to consolidate her brand. Last year’s “Miss Behave” collection inspired her, and she still gets “really excited telling the stories of these strong women.”



On the “B word”

McGee has also not had any direct experience with being treated differently as a woman, but she’s very mindful of the self-fulfilling potential of narrow opinions and stereotypes.

“It’s extra challenging,” she says. “Because as women, society has taught us to be extremely apologetic and make ourselves small, and I don’t appreciate people’s preconceived notions of female business owners being bitches, because they have a business to run.”

She knows that when people don’t take women business owners seriously, these uninformed biases can manifest into reality, but “at the end of the day, you just can’t care about that.”

Caltagirone, who acknowledges that she didn’t fully recognize the prevalence of sexism before entering the business world, adds to McGee’s point. “How often can I stand up for myself without someone thinking I’m a bitch,” she asks rhetorically. To which Waterhouse adds, “And how long before you just stop caring if people think that?”

They believe that the business world has aligned with social advancements in terms of what treatment women can expect and demand.

Waterhouse thoughtfully considers how the behavior of businesswomen has evolved: “I think that women for many decades have been trying to get ahead by becoming more masculine, but I don’t think that’s the way [it has to be done]. I think we can be very feminine, nurturing, friendly and supportive of each other and still be successful.”

What is clear is that the landscape for women business owners has changed, but there is still room for improvement. The Triad has proven to be a solid foundation for new businesses, and there is a broad recognition that everyone’s success is for the greater good in the community.



Featured photo by Daniel White.