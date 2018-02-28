I’m With Her: Brittany McGee of The Humble Bee Shoppe

The Humble Bee Shoppe opened seven months ago in Winston-Salem’s West End neighborhood after Brittany McGee took a leap of faith on her labor of love. She was always the baker among her friends. Whether she was testing her creativity, working through school stress or making cookies for a friend’s birthday, she always found herself in the kitchen.

McGee got a taste of professional kitchen life when a friend recruited her to work in a new Winston-Salem restaurant as a pastry chef while she was earning her degree at UNC Greensboro. She spent years in this kind of environment before taking a step back and moving into the corporate world. Despite having a good job with benefits and great people, she admits that she was miserable in that kind of structure.

In December 2016, she hosted her first cookie pop-up, and from there the business plan grew quickly. Her journey from the drawing board to the bakery lasted only a few months. “I’m still figuring it out,” she says. “But it’s something I really enjoy, and being a business owner, you have to hold yourself accountable for everything.”

In her new and improved “office space,” McGee employed a small team, including Amber Wesoloski, who she found to be her right-hand baker and a valuable resource for developing a flavorful and creative variety of baked goods. Though her original plan was to specialize in cookies, she says that “the entire focus of [her] business shifted over the last seven months” as part of the process of growing into the market.

McGee allowed her flexible vision to expand her offerings to include cupcakes, brownies, muffins, cakes and French macarons, explaining that “there’s a certain level of reinvention that you have to go through.” She also caters to people with diet restrictions to be sure all of her customers can walk out with something to enjoy.

“The beauty of being a small-batch bakery is that there’s a certain level of quality and care,” she says.

Everything is prepared with special attention from eye-catching decorations to unique flavor combinations. It’s clear that McGee takes pride in the integrity of her products and her connections to her loyal customers. She can talk about the science of producing high-quality, gluten-free flour, the happiness of decorating on a blank cake canvas and the roasting technique of the coffee she buys for the shop. For the duration of this conversation, she’s likely to greet every customer, many by name.

In its first chance to be in the running, The Humble Bee Shoppe was nominated in the Yes! Weekly “Best of the Triad” awards as one of the top bakeries for 2018, proving that though the business is new, it already has a strong following and a lot of promise.

You can keep track of The Humble Bee Shoppe’s activities and stay up-to-date on what’s behind the case on Instagram, Facebook and their website.



Photos by Chelsea Clayton.