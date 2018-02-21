I’m With Her: Amanda Waterhouse and Christina Caltagirone of Tea Hugger

When Amanda Waterhouse and Christina Caltagirone started Tea Hugger in 2005, they had two years of business planning under their belts to be sure they had a handle on their venture, but they still admit they had “no idea what [they] were doing.” After 13 years, it’s very clear that they’re doing something right.

Tea Hugger is one of the Triad’s most popular sources of locally blended and crafted teas for both enthusiasts and the casual tea lover. Founders Waterhouse and Caltagirone met as fellow students at UNC Greensboro, and once they knew what they wanted to do, they pursued specific post-graduation education routes that would allow them to advance their business goals.

The initial plan for Tea Hugger was to blend specialty regional teas for fellow aficionados like themselves. But as they grew in the Greensboro market, they “became more accustomed to the Greensboro market and what people wanted.” So in turn, Caltagirone and Waterhouse broadened their creations to also include fruit and spiced teas, which at the time were difficult to find with quality, even in larger grocery chains.

“You can’t be afraid to pause what you’re doing and adjust,” says Caltagirone of new businesses.

They source from local farmers as often as possible, though they do experience sourcing limitations inherent to the business. Still, the integrity of their product is of chief importance, so they order from fair trade retailers and the Ethical Tea Partnership.

Today, Tea Hugger is a permanent staple at the Greensboro Curb Farmer’s Market. The company’s customers enjoy the full variety of their blends, and they maintain a number of strong wholesale relationships here in the Triad.

Waterhouse says that wholesaling was always a part of the business plan as “a way to mitigate some of the risks of the fluctuating Greensboro market,” but they have found it to be a sizable portion of their business. They value all of their business relationships, and they both agree that “interaction with the customers is the cherry [on top].”

The growth for this small business has been steady and evolutionary, making Waterhouse and Caltagirone veterans of the local business community, and that longevity is a point of pride. They look at their achievements fondly, and they have plans to continue to expand. In addition to wanting to open a brick-and-mortar storefront one day, they also aspire to be a strong employer in the area, one that provides a positive work environment and competitive wages for their employees.

You can explore Tea Hugger’s online shop or visit them in person at the Greensboro Curb Farmer’s Market.

Photos by Daniel White.