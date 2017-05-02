FREE PIZZA: Justin Reich

Justin Reich is a multifaceted visual designer from Winston-Salem, and specializes in cinematography, graphic design, and photography. He’s a juggernaut in the music industry who has worked for numerous known record labels and bands such as Black Label Society, Royal Thunder, and Between the Buried and Me. Listen in as he talks about tour stories, on-set shenanigans, and blow-up dolls. Follow him on Instagram here.

Host: Daniel White

Video: Anthony Ramirez

Photo: Daniel White

Music: Jacob Beeson and Daniel White

Audio: Jacob Beeson

Producer: Jen Hasty

