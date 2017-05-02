  • ABOUT US


    AMPLIFIER is a digital magazine based out of Greensboro, North Carolina. We specialize in the promotion of underground culture and provide an open outlet for artists, businesses and more to promote their talents that wouldn't be noticed otherwise.

FREE PIZZA
FREE PIZZA: Justin Reich
Posted On May 2, 2017

Justin Reich is a multifaceted visual designer from Winston-Salem, and specializes in cinematography, graphic design, and photography. He’s a juggernaut in the music industry who has worked for numerous known record labels and bands such as Black Label Society, Royal Thunder, and Between the Buried and Me. Listen in as he talks about tour stories, on-set shenanigans, and blow-up dolls. Follow him on Instagram here.

Host: Daniel White
Video: Anthony Ramirez
Photo: Daniel White
Music: Jacob Beeson and Daniel White
Audio: Jacob Beeson
Producer: Jen Hasty
 

Free Pizza
Free Pizza

