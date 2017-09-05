FREE PIZZA 021: Sydney Bartholow

Sydney Bartholow is a self-taught photographer based out of Ramseur, North Carolina. Although she recently graduated from Randolph Community College with a degree in graphic design, her passion for photography is still her main priority.
Listen in as she talks about her early start with photography and her plans on pursuing a freelance career in documenting music and portrait work.
Host: Daniel White
Photo: Daniel White
Music: Jacob Beeson and Daniel White
Audio: Jacob Beeson
Producer: Jen Hasty
