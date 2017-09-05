  • ABOUT US


    AMPLIFIER is a digital magazine based out of Greensboro, North Carolina. We specialize in the promotion of underground culture and provide an open outlet for artists, businesses and more to promote their talents that wouldn't be noticed otherwise.

FREE PIZZA
FREE PIZZA 021: Sydney Bartholow
Posted On September 5, 2017

Sydney Bartholow is a self-taught photographer based out of Ramseur, North Carolina. Although she recently graduated from Randolph Community College with a degree in graphic design, her passion for photography is still her main priority.

Listen in as she talks about her early start with photography and her plans on pursuing a freelance career in documenting music and portrait work.

Host: Daniel White
Photo: Daniel White
Music: Jacob Beeson and Daniel White
Audio: Jacob Beeson
Producer: Jen Hasty

Follow Syndey on Facebook and Instagram.
 

Free Pizza
Free Pizza

A platform for creatives.

FREE PIZZA 021: Sydney Bartholow
