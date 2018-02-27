Ben Walsh of Tigers Jaw discusses tour, new label, Saves the Day and donuts

The Electric City’s very own pop darlings Tigers Jaw are making their full band debut tonight at The Grey Eagle in Asheville.

Lead singer and guitarist Ben Walsh was kind enough to chat with Jarrod Hayslette ahead of the gig about their current US headlining run, signing to a major label, his affinity for Saves the Day and donuts:

[Jarrod Hayslette] Thanks for taking the time to speak with me before your headlining tour kicks off later this week! How are you today?

[Ben Walsh] I’m doing great! Answering these questions a bit late, so we are actually on day two of the tour. It’s off to a great start and we are having a lot of fun so far.

[JH] So “Spin” has been out for about nine months now, and you’ve spent a good chunk of that time on the road supporting the release, both here stateside and overseas. Generally speaking, how has this album cycle felt compared to ones in the past?

[BW] This album cycle has felt the most complete out of any in the past. We have been very consistently working, and it feels really good. In the past, we had been pretty limited as far as touring timeframes, so this is the first time the whole process was planned out nicely and not us throwing a stressfully tight timeframe at our booking agent and saying, “Book us an amazing tour ASAP, please.”

[JH] Obviously Will Yip has been a long time producer, collaborator and friend of yours. What about his approach to recording has always resonated with you as the reason you don’t even think twice about working with him?

[BW] Will is just a great facilitator of ideas. He is endlessly creative and works within the creative confines of the project he is collaborating with. He is also a constant positive energy, which is invaluable in the studio.

[JH] Black Cement Records, Yip’s record label, was announced and launched to essentially coincide with the build-up to the release of “Spin.” How has it been being the flagship band of a major label imprint?

[BW] It was definitely intimidating at first. We had heard horror stories of major label deals gone wrong in the past, and I spent over a year personally working with the label and negotiating the deal. The main thing was that it had to feel right for the band; we’ve always done things based on what feels organic and right for us. Black Cement really has such a respect for the world we come from and have worked super hard to understand how we do things and adapt their system to best help us grow.

[JH] Certainly a lot of people looking in from the outside were unsure about TJ’s future moving forward after you lost 3/5 of the band prior to “Charmer” back in 2014. What was the deciding factor for you that made the choice easy to keep this going?

[BW] This band has been such a valuable creative outlet, and such a huge part of my life. At first it seemed like a catastrophic change, but I took a step back and realized now everyone is doing what they want to be doing, so this is actually best case scenario. So many bands go through changes, especially bands that have existed for over a decade. But basically, I had no desire to end Tigers Jaw, and I’m grateful for the opportunities we continue to earn through working hard and making music we are passionate about.

[JH] On this particular headlining tour, you’re playing some markets that you haven’t ever been to before, or haven’t been to in many years. Was this a deliberate move to play some more “off the beaten path” type of cities?

[BW] Yes, since we used to have a much more limited touring availability, there were many places we couldn’t get to as often as we’d like. This country is massive and touring everywhere is difficult.

[JH] You’re playing at The Grey Eagle in Asheville on this trek, a very intimate and inviting show space. Have you ever visited before, on or off tour? Is there anything about this particular show you’re looking forward to?

[BW] We’ve only been in Asheville for an acoustic show. It is beautiful, though. I am very much looking forward to the drive in, and seeing the mountain ranges. Also the people of Asheville are super kind, and the Moog factory is nearby, so hoping to check that out if we have the time.

[JH] What can attendees expect set-list wise for this upcoming run? I feel like you’ve always been good about incorporating songs that span the entire discography of the band, no matter the tour.

[BW] We really wanted to add in some older songs we haven’t played in a while, so there are a few songs from “Two Worlds” and the Balance and Composure split that we added into the set list. The set is a great representation of songs spanning our entire 13-year career.

[JH] What’s your favorite song off of “Spin” to play live?

[BW] “Window.” It’s been a really fun set closer because we just ramp up the energy and build it up to a massive crescendo. Teddy, our drummer, goes pretty wild during the ending so that’s really fun to watch while playing.

[JH] I read that “In Reverie” by Saves the Day is your favorite album of all time. Sonically, I can definitely see the influence that Tigers Jaw draws from that release. What about that LP has always resonated with you so profoundly?

[BW] It’s a record that I loved from the second I heard it. I discovered it at such a formative time in my life and I could listen to it every day and not get sick of it. The lyrics are so poetic, the guitar parts are so intricate and interesting, the rhythm section is incredibly tight and the vocal arrangements are symphonic. I got it for Christmas the year it came out, and I just remember going through the CD sleeve and reading everything, and looking at all the paintings while I listened to it super loud on repeat.

[JH] For the sake of my own curiosity, what’s your favorite song “In Reverie”? I’ll say mine personally is either “Driving in the Dark” or “Tomorrow Too Late.”

[BW] Super difficult question, but “Tomorrow Too Late” is just perfect. The dynamics of the song match the lyrics so perfectly.

[JH] I know that you recently started a donut company with a couple of fellow Philly-based music scene buds called Hello Donuts. How did this whole idea come about? What was the most exciting part of a non-music related business endeavor?

[BW] My friend Joe Marro and I would get coffee almost every day at ReAnimator in Fishtown, and talk about bands and the music industry and all sorts of things. We also talked about how we work specifically in music, and it would be great to diversify and do something creative that utilizes some skills we’ve developed through our lives in music. Inspired by places like Donut Friend, Mighty-O and Strange Donuts that sort of become travel destinations for musicians on tour, we wanted to create a donut brand in Philly that caters to vegans and non-vegans alike, and also offer a quality coffee menu as well.

[JH] Speaking of which, what’s your favorite kind of donut?

[BW] My favorite that we have done so far has been Apple Pie.

[JH] Any final thoughts or words you’d like to share with any readers out there?

[BW] Thanks for covering our show! Touring is how we survive, and how we can continue to create music, so it means a lot when people help us spread the word about our band and our tours.



Featured photo by Jimmy Fontaine.

In-line images by Peyton Hayslette.